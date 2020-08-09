As part of a broader effort to upgrade safety at a busy Route 56 and Route 160 corridor, Windber Borough has received state approval to add “Hidden Driveway” signage.
Borough officials requested the move last month, following a June meeting with PennDOT engineers about engine brakes and speeding concerns along parts of Route 56 and
Route 160.
Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said requests for speed studies and other moves are still being considered, but Windber’s road crews have been given approval to install a sign warning motorists about hard-to-spot driveways on the Pomroy Drive section of the road, which sits just up the hill from the lighted four-way intersection with Route 56.
A few residents requested the move after showing borough officials and PennDOT footage of trucks driving recklessly through the corridor.
