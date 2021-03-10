Windber Borough Council and the Windber Municipal Authority are splitting the $8,900 bill on boiler repairs for Windber’s recreation building, but it could be a few months before the heating repair is made, borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said.
One of the building’s tandem boilers developed issues earlier in the year that made it unsafe to operate, and the borough, the building’s owner and the authority, which manages the building, took the step to have Paros Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning obtain and replace it, he said.
The board was given an up to eight-week delivery time, Furmanchik said. The lone operating boiler can still be used to provide heat to the building in the meantime, he said.
