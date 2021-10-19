JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Windber Ramblers Lettermen’s Club has received a $25,000 boost from an anonymous donor.
The club, which supplies scholarships to Windber Area student-athletes, ended the third quarter of its 20th-anniversary fundraising campaign having generated $62,000. A significant part of that success came from the anonymous donor’s gift in memory of her family members.
The club’s fund is managed and invested by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. The partnership with the CFA has bolstered the club’s efforts to raise funds for Windber student-athletes, club campaign Chairman Bob Portante said.
A $25,000 check was presented to the club Tuesday at the CFA’s Johnstown office.
To help reach the club’s goal of raising $80,000 by the end of the year, the club’s Army and Navy veterans have a special contest planned around the Dec. 11 Army-Navy football game.
“We are encouraging people to make donations to the club’s fund at the foundation and include a note that it is in honor of the Army team or Navy team,” Portante said. “Competition is the spice of life. But at the end of the day, no matter which team wins, we can say we collected $10,000 or $15,000 from both teams. That would be great.”
For more information about how to donate, visit cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/wrlc.
