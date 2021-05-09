Jim Lee, a Windber author, estimates that he’s had his work published more than 2,000 times, and he recently added to that amount when his submission of “No Idle Threat” was chosen for publication in the Flash in a Flash biweekly newsletter at the end of March.
“I’ve been writing forever,” he said.
The writer dabbles in several genres, but his primary focus is science fiction.
However, the story he submitted to Flash in a Flash is a crime and revenge story with a twist ending, he said.
Lee said it revolves around a scoff law who wants to get even with authorities.
The newsletter is part of a collection of stories that are less than 1,000 words released to subscribers.
According to the group’s Facebook page, “It’s a great way to meet new authors in a quick fashion – like speed dating for fiction.”
Lee described the medium as short, short fiction – a model he enjoys because of how focused it is.
The author began his career in writing after graduating from Windber Area High School in 1976 and had his first piece published in 1982.
“Been plugging away ever since,” Lee said.
Aside from some part-time work here and there, Lee said writing is his main source of income.
He does some editing work as well.
Blair Murphy, owner of the Grand Midway Hotel in Windber, said he often finds Lee in the building in the morning writing.
The two have known each out for about 15 years.
“He turned up at my hotel one day and kind of never left,” Murphy said. “He’s been a really great, fun character for years.”
Murphy said his friend is funny and kind, and he finds his work entertaining.
He thinks Lee has a strong future in writing.
Another project Lee is involved in is an anthology tribute to H.G. Wells’ alien invasion book “War of the Worlds.”
Writers were challenged to submit stories from the perspective of what the takeover looked like around the rest of the globe.
Lee submitted a piece about Ethiopia and said the book, published by the 18thWall Productions, will be released soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.