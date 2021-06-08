Leonard LaPlaca, author of “Unlocked: Unlocking Life’s Myths and Choosing to Be Free,” will hold a book signing at Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Park, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday in conjunction with the Downtown Johnstown Farmers' Market.
LaPlaca, a Windber resident, is scheduled to give presentations at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
His other books are “A–Z My All-Time Favorites: Fables, Parables, Quotations, Motivational and Human Interest Stories” and “Fountains of Life: Choose The Life You Want To Live.”
