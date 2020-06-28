WINDBER – Windber Borough will take formal steps to ask the state Department of Transportation to look at speed, signage and signals along or near two busy Route 56 intersections in town.
The move was set in motion Friday following a meeting between borough officials, a dozen residents concerned about engine brakes and speeding along the corridor, and two PennDOT District 9 engineers.
The steps – many of which will involve PennDOT studies on the roadway – are the first toward a solution.
But that doesn’t mean those studies will end favorably – and in some cases, the changes residents were calling for could inadvertently cause even more problems on the road, traffic engineer Tony Tanzi said.
“We’re going to try to make this better. But there are no guarantees. A lot of times, you try to solve one problem and it creates another,” Tanzi said.
“There’s got to be a way we can solve this problem,” responded Louis Kiss.
Kiss lives near the intersection of routes 56 and 160 and helped spearhead the meeting because of engine, or “jake,” brake noise and other truck traffic trouble. He and four neighbors were among the crowd at the meeting who told the board trucks often speed through the corridor, ignore other traffic laws and use their engine brakes when it isn’t necessary.
In response, the borough is making a Transportation Improvement Project request to add a traffic light at 12th Street, which Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said could help slow motorists in that area. The borough will also request a traffic study between 12th and 24th streets to consider lowering Route 56’s speed limit from 55 to 45 in the zone.
The state would look at crash history data and other road factors to determine if the change is sensible – and if so, the borough could follow up and get approval to post and enforce signs banning engine braking there.
But Tanzi and PennDOT safety engineer Jim Hughes noted state guidelines might not support changing the current 55 mph limit and even if it does occur, it could prompt drivers to use their brakes more, he added.
“Jake brakes are a safety device on those trucks. They save their regular brakes from heating up,” Tanzi said.
Still, that doesn’t mean they should be used on every road – such as some of the neighborhood streets residents aired concerns about Friday, officials said.
Borough police Chief Andrew Frear said his department continues monitoring trucks for speeding and other violations.
“But when they know we’re there, they slow down – we know that,” he said.
Joining in on the meeting by telephone, Furmanchik told residents to treat the trucks on a case-by-case basis, urging them to write the company name and truck number down and then report it.
Rosebud Mining contracts with coal trucking companies through the area and Furmanchik said he’s been assured problem drivers will be dealt with.
Resident Eric Hoffman showed the crowd videos that showed cars and trucks driving recklessly through his neighborhood. In one clip, a semi truck nearly traveled halfway through a four-way intersection before stopping for a red light.
Driveways along that path are tough to spot – and “one day, the way they drive, it’s going to get someone killed,” he said.
After talking with Hughes and Tanzi, borough officials decided to request that PennDOT look into permitting signage that would warn motorists about hidden driveways.
Council is also going to ask PennDOT to examine Route 160’s intersection with 56 to see if it could be reworked.
Borough residents praised that idea – and the possibility of a 12th Street traffic light.
Council is also requesting:
• A project that would add a “sound wall” barrier from the Trooper Joseph Sepp Bridge to the routes 56-160 intersection to reduce highway noise.
• Approval to expend a cable barrier on Route 56 at Hillside Avenue to prevent left turns toward Hillside Avenue and traffic from heading west from the intersection.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to support you,” Furmanchik said.
“And we’re cautiously optimistic.”
