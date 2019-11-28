Windber area residents will get a chance again to showcase their holiday displays as part of a Christmastime “Festival of Lights” contest.
Supporters of The Windber Beautification Fund, a Community Foundation for the Alleghenies trust, will award prizes to the best outdoor displays at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 during an event at Arcadia Theater.
Windber, Scalp Level, Paint Borough and Paint Township residents are invited to enter by registering at 814-467-9014.
First prize will receive $100, second place will receive $75 and third place will be awarded $50.
