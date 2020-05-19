Windber Area school officials voted Tuesday to advertise a nearly $21.3 million budget for the upcoming school year that will keep taxes in check.
Facing a long list of COVID-19 unknowns – among them, how much the pandemic-focused state will divvy up to local schools through its own budget process later this summer – the 2020-21 spending plan is as lean as it could be, board officials said following their virtual meeting.
“Now is a great time not to ask anything more from our residents,” board President Tim Tokarsky said, noting the district’s residents don’t need additional hardships. “All we can do is do everything we can to maintain an incredibly conservative budget ... and hope that we at least maintain our current funding level from the state.”
As drafted, the district’s plan would rely on more than $17.9 million in combined revenue from state and federal sources, $4.4 million in school taxes and other local revenue – as well as approximately $3 million in reserve funds for balance.
The district’s budget has relied heavily on its reserve fund for years for balance – as a “worst-case” spending scenario – but school officials have only used a fraction of the projected amount.
On the heels of an auditorium roof project that was completed earlier this year, Windber schools has no capital projects planned for 2020-21, he said.
What remains to be seen is what the COVID-19 pandemic might mean for the start of school in the fall, he added.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera has told school superintendents to plan for students to return for the 2020-21 school year – and that will mean making changes throughout school campuses.
Pennsylvania schools are still awaiting guidelines from the state on how they will be able – and supported – to accomplish that goal.
As for the current budget in Windber’s preliminary budget will be on display through June 23 when it will be up for adoption, board members said.
