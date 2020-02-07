Windber Area School District maintenance employee

CONKLIN[mdash] Russell T., 87, Hastings, passed away February 6, 2020. Born May 14, 1932, in Detroit, the son of Francis Martin and Margaret Theresa (Mandelka) Conklin. Preceded in death by parents; second wife, Connie (Depto); son, Robert Conklin; sisters Dorothy Krane, Violet Lumetta, Bett…
LEWIS[mdash] Delores Jane, On Saturday, November 30, 2019 Delores (Dolly) Lewis died at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hampton, VA. Dolly was born the youngest of three siblings in the coal mining town of Colver, PA to Catherine (Sasko) and John Hulgus, both deceased, as is her older brother …
