WINDBER – Following a successful rollout, the Windber Area School District will keep the weekly mental health days, known as “Wellness Wednesday,” in place moving forward.
“It really has been a success,” middle school Principal Jessica Shuster said.
Now that in-person learning has resumed as of mid-January, these mental health days will continue, but in a different format.
Wednesdays will be half-days with normal instruction in the morning and designated time in the afternoon for the same wellness activities as before or to catch-up on work.
The original events began last December and continued through the new year with the goal of providing the school community a mid-week break from virtual learning.
Students could participate in a variety of remote activities beginning later than a school day that were led by district employees.
These included art or fitness classes, cooking demonstrations and a video chat, where students could show off their pets.
Shuster, who’s been involved in the program’s development, reported that the latter two were the most popular activities to date.
Shuster and Windber Director of Education and acting elementary Principal Glenn Gaye said students have enjoyed the events immensely and requested the “Wellness Wednesday” breaks continue.
The district is on board, especially because of the social and emotional aspect of the activities.
“We really, really continue to be concerned with the mental element (of students),” Gaye said.
Windber officials consulted partner Assurance Counseling Services in development of this program.
Rafia Bryant, a substitute and mother at Windber, thinks the mid-week breaks and continuation of them is a “wonderful idea.”
“The students are truly enjoying attending different activities,” she said.
That includes her daughters – a sophomore and seventh-grader.
“They really enjoyed it,” Bryant said.
In her experience, the students looked forward to the virtual learning break and are now excited for the half-day of school.
Bryant said her children are fond of the art classes and “Teacher Talks” and will keep taking part in the program.
Windber officials attempted to keep track of the number of students who joined in on the mid-week events by having them fill out exit surveys after the initial series of activities, but that endeavor didn’t see much participation.
At the elementary, roughly one-third of the learners took part in the “Wellness Wednesday” events, according to the survey results, Shuster said, while the middle and high school’s participation were lower.
Despite this outcome, Gaye and Shuster were confident the number of students who participated in all grade levels was much higher.
Another benefit of the program, in Gaye’s opinion, is that it serves as a motivator for the staff at Windber because the classes allow them to tap into their creativity.
Shuster, for example, led some of the cooking demonstrations.
Teachers and staff also received their own wellness activities and will continue to do so.
These included gatherings such as virtual morning coffee chats and art lessons – all which took place before the student activities, Gaye said.
Windber’s “Wellness Wednesday” events are scheduled to continue through at least the end of February.
