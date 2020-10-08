A Windber Area High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Thursday from Superintendent Joseph Kimmel.
Windber administrators have been in contact with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and are receiving guidance through the state Rapid Response Center.
Health officials do not recommend a school closure, the message states.
"We will keep you updated as more information becomes available," Kimmel said in the statement. "In the interim, please monitor for symptoms and remember to notify your school building administrator and/or school nurse should you, your child, or a family member test positive and/or be exposed to COVID-19."
Administrators are asking that no inquiries be made about additional details or names that cannot be shared due to privacy concerns.
Parents with questions or concerns are asked to call their child's principal at 814-467-4567.
Since school began, Windber has had three other cases of the novel coronavirus.
The most recent incident was Sept. 8 when classes were dismissed early and students underwent virtual instruction until Sept. 14.
