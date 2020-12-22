To help students de-stress from virtual learning, Windber Area School District has implemented “Wellness Wednesdays” for the next few weeks – something sixth-grader Avery Goncher is “thankful” for.
Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. until after the new year, students can log on to their Google accounts and cycle through a variety of teacher-led activities to participate in, such as culinary or art classes and breathing exercises.
Goncher participated in the inaugural event Dec. 16 and was pleased with the opportunity organized by district officials.
“This program was developed in collaboration with our staff and Assurance Counseling LLC, to provide a day for students to extend beyond their virtual learning and participate in opportunities and activities that support their mental and physical health,” middle school Principal Jessica Shuster said.
She was involved in development of the district’s new program.
Other activities students can choose from include “Planet Windber,” which “offers physical movement led by our PE teachers” or the “Pet Party,” where they can show off the furry members of their family.
The latter was one of the activities Goncher took part in.
She proudly showed the teacher and fellow students her pet chinchilla before going on to another class where she was taught to make crepes.
“It was awesome, I loved it so much,” Goncher said.
She also participated in the breathing exercises, which she described as “very, very calming.”
Her mother, Kelly, is a fan of this new approach.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” she said.
In addition to Avery, Kelly Goncher has a third-grade daughter, Allyson, in the district who took part in the first Wednesday’s activities.
For her girls, these are much-needed breaks, she said.
Windber is using a synchronous model of education, which means learners are online at the same time they’d be in school.
As a working mother who can stay home frequently, Goncher has seen how difficult that can be for her children.
To compensate, her daughters will participate in all future Wellness Wednesdays, she said.
Aside from fun activities, the time period can be used to catch up on work.
“This day also provides opportunities for our students to schedule one-to-one tutoring with a teacher to get support or catch up on their assignments,” Shuster said.
However, the weekly breaks aren’t just for students.
Shuster said these reprieves give teachers an opportunity to relax as well.
Faculty members can participate in sessions designed for them or catch up on their own work.
Although the Wellness Wednesdays have been implemented for a short time period, there’s talk of continuing the asynchronous program in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.