SALIX – A Windber-area man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of possessing child pornography on three cellphones, authorities said.
Christopher Alan Pinella, 25, of the 300 block of Mine 42 Road, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix.
The state police Computer Crime Unit charged Pinella with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to a criminal complaint, the investigation began in July 2021 after the crime unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (Verizon).
NCMEC passed along information from a Cyber Tipline Report.
Synchronoss Techologies Inc. reported to the NCMEC that multiple files of child pornography were uploaded to a user's Verizon Cloud account.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for the Mine 42 Road property on Nov. 18, 2021, and seized three cellphones owned by Pinella, the complaint said.
The cellphones were taken to the Southwest Computer Crime Lab in Indiana for a forensic examination, which revealed multiple images of children pornography, the complaint said.
Pinella was returned to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, where he is being held on $200,000 percentage bond.
