WINDBER, Pa. – Perhaps more than ever, students nationwide are living and learning in stressful and challenging times, Windber Area Superintendent Mike Vuckovich said.
In an age of school violence and social media bullying, mental health issues are surging among teens – causing anxiety, depression and other worrisome barriers that can prevent them from becoming engaged, successful learners, he said.
Windber Area’s new superintendent hopes to work directly with students – and district parents – to change that.
It’s part of a broader goal to improve the school experience, Vuckovich said. Building on a concept previously launched at his previous district, two separate student advisory and parental advisory councils are being formed to improve communication and open dialogue between district officials, students and their families.
“We firmly believe that students possess an unparalleled understanding of their own needs, aspirations, and the challenges they encounter,” said Vuckovich.
But a traditional educational system that typically has faculty and staff doing all the talking – whether its daily lessons or school guidelines – doesn’t always encourage students to share their ideas and concerns.
“The rationale behind forming these advisory boards is rooted in the belief that involving parents and students as active partners in the education process is vital for achieving holistic growth and success,” said Vuckovich, who spent the last five years at Indiana Area.
He said a student advisory board, which will be formed in the fall, can give students a bigger voice in their education, school programming and enable trusting bonds to be built between students and staff.
The parental advisory board was designed to enable district officials and parents to bridge their own communication gaps – a chance to understand the daily challenges each are facing to identify ways to address them.
“In today’s society, it’s hard to discuss anything (in a civil manner). Our goal is to build an open dialogue – a place where we can listen to one another and dissent with dignity,” he said.
Through that open dialogue, “we hope to build trust, transparency, and strong relationships with our parent community, fostering an environment where every voice is heard and valued,” Vuckovich said.
He said it’s also an opportunity to help community members understand some of the lingering financial challenges schools like Windber face – including rising bills for cyber school payments.
Efforts are already underway to develop the parent advisory board. District parents were notified about the idea and 20 have already signed up, Vuckovich said.
One informal meeting was held in the spring and another meeting is planned for August, he said.
Vuchovich said the idea was born after he and fellow Indiana Area administrators turned to The National Center on Education and the Economy for insight on efforts embraced by some of the nation’s highest performing schools.
A key takeaway: Many of those districts found unique ways to empower student voices.
His goal is to expand on his prior school’s success at doing that – hopefully, by engaging with a group of teens from across the district who all have different perceptions, needs and desires about ways to improve their education experience.
He said some early conversations with Windber Area students has already led district officials to examine broadening dual-enrollment opportunities with Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
“If we’re talking and listening to one another’s ideas, we can have better outcomes. We can hold each other accountable,” Vuckovich said.
The silver lining, he said, is that it may help students step forward in times of struggle – and by learning to be active participants in their school community, it can set them on a path to become civically-engaged adults who make a difference in their neighborhoods later in life.
At the end of the day, he said, the goal is for them to graduate high school “and impact the community in a positive way,” he said. “And this is a big part of that.”
