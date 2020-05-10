A free community dinner, served at Windber Area Community Kitchen, will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. May 23 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 1800 Stockholm Ave., Windber.
The meal will be served and sponsored by Somerset/Cambria Human Resources Association.
The menu will feature country fried steak, mashed potatoes and country gravy, vegetables, fruit, assorted desserts, coffee and punch.
All meals will be served curbside until further notice.
