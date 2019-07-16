WINDBER – A Windber veterans’ group will celebrate this weekend with a party that honors its past while looking toward its future.
American Legion Post 137 in Windber, chartered in July 1919, is marking its 100th anniversary with three days of events, including a parking lot picnic Saturday, live music and raffles, among other draws.
“We have a lot to celebrate,” said Post Commander Rick Shark, a veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard who served as a military policeman during the Vietnam era. “We have more than 200 regular members and more than 400 social members. We’ve been renovating our post and making upgrades, and this is a chance to give credit to a lot of our older members who kept this club going for a lot of years.”
But with most of the club’s most active members now in their 70s and older, Shark said the organization’s officers want to make sure a new generation of veterans is ready and willing to take the reigns when their time comes to an end.
The Windber club’s problem is far from unique. American Legion posts across the nation are striving to find young war-era veterans willing to serve as officers at a time when many World War II and Vietnam veterans who spent much of their lives leading their hometown clubs have stepped down or passed away.
Shark said this weekend’s party is a rallying call. On both Friday and Saturday, current members will be able to bring a guest – hopefully a fellow veteran or potential future member – to the club to enjoy a full slate of events, he said.
On Friday, local DJs “Steve and Jackie” will play, and complimentary snacks will be served during happy hour.
On Saturday, hamburgers, hot dogs and a batch of the famous Abruzzi homemade sausage will be served up during a 1 p.m. picnic outside the 14th Street club. Food and drinks will be complimentary, but the party is open only to Legionnaires, Sons of the American Legion, auxiliary members and their adult guests – and attendees are being asked to call the Legion at 814-467-5613 to sign up.
Area polka band The Button Box will perform outside, as will DJ .28 and Shmick. The party will move inside at 7 p.m., with DJ .28 and Shmick playing on and the polka band Iggy and Carole performing, Shark said. Games of chance, auction baskets and other raffles are also planned.
The club’s annual golf outing at Northwinds Golf Course will be held Sunday at 1 p.m., and Shark said he expects up to 40 players will attend.
The Legion’s nine-officer club – led by Shark, First Post Vice Commander John Venzon and Second Post Vice Commander Paul Miller – are hopeful the weekend will serve as an introduction to those who’ve never visited the legion before and as a warm return for those who haven’t been by in awhile.
Shark noted the club has bolstered its full menu in recent years, adding dinners alongside traditional offerings such as pizza and antipasto, and shifted to “non-smoking.” As part of an ongoing renovation, new floors, lighting and HVAC upgrades have also been added, and ceiling tiles are next in line, Shark said.
“We’re proud of what we serve. Once people eat here, they come back again,” he said.
In addition to regular weekend entertainment, the club also offers a pool league, card nights and an annual list of fundraisers that includes a Thanksgiving season “Cash Bash,” a Night at the Races and other events. Memberships will be offered at discounted rates this weekend, starting at $5 for social members.
“There’s a misconception that you have to be a veteran to join the American Legion, but that’s not the case,” Shark said.
