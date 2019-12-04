WINDBER – An all-in-one spa will open its doors in Windber next week.
And Positive Images Spa Shoppes owner Tracey Todorich is hoping it’ll serve as a “sanctuary” for personal well-being.
Four distinct beauty businesses will operate inside the 427 Park Place hub’s doors – LUSH Salon Hair and Nails, SWANKY Skin and Lash Studio, Crazy Beautiful Microblading and Natural Balance Massage.
“When creating Positive Images Spa Shoppes, I really wanted to create a sanctuary where our guests can be pampered,” Todorich said. “I am all into positive attitudes, feeling good about yourself and doing good for others.”
Johnstown Area Regional Industries and the Appalachian Regional Commission-backed entrepreneur program Startup Alleghenies worked with the group to launch the new spa.
“JARI is excited to welcome the Positive Images Spa Shoppes into the area,” JARI President Linda Thomson said. “They will be a great asset to the Windber Community and the surrounding area.”
A ribbon cutting event to mark the opening is planned for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
For more details, visit www.facebook.com/events/440839176615840.
