WINDBER, Pa. – Windber Area School District property owners can expect to pay approximately 6% more on their school taxes this fall.
The district’s board approved a tentative $21.7 million budget this week that raises millage by 1.85 mills in Somerset County communities and just over 3 mills for property owners in the Cambria County borough of Scalp Level.
For the average Somerset County property taxpayer, annual school taxes will increase by $58.93 in 2023-24, said Mike Lamb, a Wessel & Co. shareholder who serves as the district’s contracted business manager.
The average Scalp Level, Cambria County, property had a lower average assessed value, meaning the 6% increase will add $34.84 for the average taxpayer next year, Lamb said.
“We have our (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money going away after this year, and had the board not approved this increase, we’d be looking at a projected $1 million deficit in our budget in 2024,” Lamb said.
Revenue from the small district-wide increase this year will have a compounding effect over the next two years that lowers that deficit, he said.
Still, Windber schools are relying on $187,054 in reserve funds to balance next year’s budget. Many Pennsylvania schools adopt spending plans that lean on reserve funds to match revenue and expenses.
If every dollar of that $187,054 was needed next year – a “worst-case” scenario that school officials work to avoid – Windber’s total reserve fund would be $8.4 million in 2024, Lamb said.
The 2023-24 budget itself is larger than this year’s plan, up $1.5 million from the current $20.2 million budget.
Lamb said that reflects $400,000 to account for additional salary costs district- wide, $100,000 in increased transportation costs, and approximately the same increased expenses to send students to charter schools and Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center.
While a $200,000 network “switching” project is planned, the budget also reflects a separate $385,000 project that may not occur, he added.
The switching project will be reimbursed through the high-speed internet access- focused E-Rate Program. Separately, the district is seeking a $385,000 grant to cover additional safety and security measures, including automatic lockdown buttons and new cameras, Lamb said.
“If we don’t get that grant, that money probably won’t be spent – the project probably wouldn’t happen” next school year, he said.
School districts across Pennsylvania have received COVID-19-related relief funding since 2020 and are now preparing for life without those funds. Many at the public school level continue calling on state officials to invest more money in education, saying that rising costs locally are outpacing increases in school aid.
Windber Area School District has increased taxes four of the past five years.
The district’s current tentative budget is on display until June 20. The board is scheduled to have the topic on their agenda for final approval during a board meeting that evening.
Pennsylvania schools must adopt budgets by June 30 each year.
