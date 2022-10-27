Remaining Windber 125th anniversary T-shirts are available at Windber Public Library, 1909 Graham Ave., Windber. 

Cost is $10 for any size left in stock. Proceeds will benefit the library.

Information: 814-467-4950.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you