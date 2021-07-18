Storms brought some damage to the area today, and a severe thunderstorm watch for Cambria and neighboring counties remains in effect until 11 p.m.
National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Wagner said possible wind gusts, flash floods and hail are associated with a cold front moving through the state.
Following the afternoon storms, there were several downed trees and utility lines in the Johnstown area and at least one vehicle accident.
Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department members responded Saturday to a vehicle crash on the 4100 block of Menoher Boulevard.
Information regarding any injuries as a result of the crash not available at the time this report was written.
Meanwhile, Lower Yoder Township and Penelec crews worked to safely clear downed power lines and trees from Mercury Avenue in Johnstown's West End.
Somerset County Emergency Management Agency also reported several trees down in the Conemaugh Township area.
