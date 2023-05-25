SALIX – Wilma Murphy, whose sons are renowned oral surgeons and whose daughter was prominent in the fight against breast cancer, died on May 19.
The Salix woman was 101.
“My family makes me happy,” Wilma said in an April 2022 interview with The Tribune-Democrat at her home when she turned 100. “My children make me very happy. I’ve had a happy life and I’m very, very happy here.”
Both of her sons, Dr. Gary Wolford, of Michigan, and Dr. Larry Wolford, of Texas, are oral and maxillofacial surgeons.
Murphy suffered from a rare eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. The incurable eye disease break down cells in the retina slowly over time.
Dr. Gary Wolford said in a telephone interview last year that his mother lost her eyesight at an early age.
“The most important thing in all those 100 years was that I never heard her complain once,” he said. “Even with very limited vision, she fed and groomed more than 15 horses and their farm.”
Gary Wolford said his mother was a musician, playing piano, organ and marimba.
Murphy’s daughter, Jeanne McKelvey, died from breast cancer on June 29, 2015, at age 68.
McKelvey’s friendship with U.S. Rep. John P. “Jack” Murtha led to the creation of the former Windber Medical Center’s Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and its affiliated Windber Research Organization.
Murphy's father was George H. Miller, a well-known businessman in Cambria County. He was a director of People’s Deposit Bank in Beaverdale and a member of the board of directors of Salix State Bank. The football stadium at Forest Hills High School in St. Michael bears his name – “G.H. Miller Memorial Field.”
Murphy was twice married. Her first husband, Dr. Donald R. Wolford, was one of the organizers and president of Valley Oral Surgeons in Johnstown. Her second husband, Thomas J. Murphy, was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran. He went on to work for U.S. Steel.
Viewing hours are from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Harris Funeral Home, 500 Cherry Lane, Richland Township.
