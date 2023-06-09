William Lloyd

Although mass shootings account for a very small percentage of gun-related deaths, these shootings have made a majority of Americans feel less safe than they once did.
In the past, we could protect ourselves by staying out of certain parts of town and by limiting nighttime activities. Those still are sensible precautions, but they are no longer sufficient.
Dangers which once were rare have become common, even in rural America.
Our students and teachers engage in active shooter drills.
Some of our churches secure their doors after services begin. We are at risk of being shot when we go to a grocery store or a hospital or when we turn into the wrong driveway.
An enraged driver might fire at our car rather than flash an obscene gesture.
Republican politicians routinely blame the rise of violence on the relaxation of bail requirements and the excessive leniency of prosecutors in New York, Philadelphia and other Democrat-run cities, but jurisdictions governed by Republicans are not immune.
For example, one Florida television station weekly broadcasts “Fugitive Friday,” which features the mug shots and lengthy rap sheets of community members wanted for violent crimes.
These offenders have repeatedly received probation, short sentences or bail in a state with a Republican governor, legislature and attorney general and a district with Republican judges, a Republican chief law enforcement officer and a Republican prosecutor.
Most rural residents have been around guns for their entire lives and place a high value on being able to use firearms for hunting or target- shooting. They fear that giving an inch will start us down the slippery slope to losing our Second Amendment rights.
However, if responsible gun owners do not offer a positive agenda to reduce random violence, there will be a political backlash that will seriously threaten gun rights. That backlash may not occur in the next few years, but it will come.
Americans who grow up with active shooter drills at school will ultimately demand something better for their own children.
In the opinion of many in our area, the best solution to a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. As a practical matter, however, we are vulnerable to random violence in so many settings that we cannot count on having someone handy who knows how to use a firearm in a crisis without endangering innocent bystanders. Furthermore, the more people who arm themselves for self-protection, the greater the chance that what would have been verbal battles or fistfights will escalate into shootouts.
Deliberations over how to reduce gun violence usually turn into standoffs between those who advocate gun control and those who believe that mental health is the real problem. Guns do not kill people; people kill people.
Unfortunately, too many people have guns who should not have them.
Most Americans agree that someone with a serious mental health issue should not have a high-powered weapon.
They are baffled when they learn that a mass shooter was able to pass a background check despite numerous incidents investigated by police or despite a military court martial.
On too many occasions, civilian law enforcement agencies and the armed forces have undermined the effectiveness of background checks by failing to fulfill their reporting mandates. Gathering data from old records would be time-consuming and require spending a substantial amount of money.
However, such an effort could help the instant background check system keep guns out of the hands of people that existing laws already say should not have them.
Not all random violence involves guns, but it does often involve someone with a mental health problem.
For example, most of us remember when a driver mowed down innocent people in a Christmas parade.
Many of us saw the recent film of a woman being chased by a man with a baseball bat, which he may also have used to attack staff in a congressman’s district office.
We should not return to the days when we institutionalized people with mental health challenges who could have functioned in a less restrictive environment with proper medication or counseling.
However, despite the promises, since we closed most of our state hospitals, Pennsylvania and many other states have been unwilling to spend the amount of money needed to make mental health services as available and effective as they should be.
It is time to make that investment.
The potential victims of random violence span the political spectrum. That should make the status quo unacceptable to everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.