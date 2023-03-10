William Lloyd

As Washington struggles to control spending while giving Americans the services they want, it would be useful to remember the old adage that “there is no such thing as a free lunch.”
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden cleverly turned GOP heckling into a Republican pledge not to cut Social Security or Medicare.
In addition, former President Donald Trump is attacking his potential primary election opponents for their current or past advocacy of partial privatization of Social Security, an increase in the retirement age, or less generous cost-of-living adjustments.
The political maneuvering obscures the fact that, on the current trajectory, payroll taxes will be inadequate to pay 100% of the promised Medicare benefits in about five years and 100% of the promised Social Security benefits in about 10 years.
The basic problem is that the retirement of the baby boomers is increasing the demand for benefits faster than payroll taxes are generating the money to pay for those benefits.
For years, many Republicans have advocated “saving” Social Security and Medicare by scaling back guaranteed benefits, at least for future retirees. With some exceptions, most Democrats have opposed benefit cuts and instead favored raising taxes on the wealthy and limiting what drug companies can charge for prescriptions under Medicare. Not since the Reagan administration have the two parties agreed on a package to stabilize the programs by both reining in costs and increasing taxes.
Social Security and Medicare are not the only examples of Americans’ demanding more from government than they are willing to pay for.
Americans also want better highways and bridges, but are unwilling to pay higher vehicle registration fees or gasoline taxes. Americans want safer drinking water, but are unwilling to pay higher utility bills or higher taxes.
Americans want more efficient and enjoyable air travel, but are unwilling to finance improvements to airports and to air traffic control systems.
It is popular to criticize low-income Americans for wanting something for nothing, but we all are guilty of that charge. Otherwise, the country would not have a debt of more than $31 trillion.
Republicans typically promise to balance the fed-eral budget simply by eliminating waste, fraud and abuse.
However, as calculated by the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, if defense, veterans, Social Security and Medicare programs are off the table, congressional Republicans would need to cut all other federal spending by 85% to meet their goal of balancing the federal budget in 10 years.
Those cuts would need to be even steeper if, as appears likely, the GOP insists on renewing the Trump tax cuts on individuals that are due to expire in the next few years.
Although Republicans claim to be fiscal conservatives, the facts prove otherwise. The last balanced budgets in Washington passed during the final few years of the presidency of Democrat Bill Clinton.
Furthermore, the last balanced budget prior to Clinton passed at the end of the presidency of Democrat Lyndon Johnson. None of the four Republican presidents between Johnson and Clinton produced a balanced budget.
There were projections at the end of the Clinton administration that future budget surpluses would be more than enough to wipe out the then-existing national debt.
However, rather than adopting Clinton’s proposal to commit part of those future surpluses to saving Social Security, Republican President George W. Bush chose the path followed 20 years earlier by Republican President Ronald Reagan and cut taxes, with wealthy Americans benefitting disproportionately.
Despite calls by today’s congressional Republicans for deep spending cuts and a balanced budget, many of them served in Congress during Trump’s presidency and voted for the tax cuts and spending increases ballooned the national debt by nearly 40%.
Economists disagree over the point at which budget deficits become unsustainable and the degree to which deficits are responsible for current inflation.
However, the Congressional Budget Office forecasts that, by 2033, the U.S. could be forced to spend one-fifth of its annual revenue just to pay interest on the debt.
Money spent on interest is money not available to finance the government services Americans have been demanding.
At its best, our political system offers policy options from which voters can choose when they cast their ballots or when they lobby their public officials.
If congressional Republicans are truly committed to balancing the budget without any tax increases, they should show Americans the specific cuts needed to keep that promise.
Maybe then Americans could have a rational debate about the choices we confront.
