William Lloyd

The Pennsylvania legislature and the U.S. Congress are off to shaky starts.
After 12 years of GOP control of the state House of Representatives, Pennsylvania Democrats won 102 seats in the 2022 election while Pennsylvania Republicans won 101.
However, because one Democratic candidate had died and two other Democratic candidates had resigned to accept higher offices, the GOP actually had a 101-99 edge on swearing-in day.
Rather than waiting for special elections to fill the three vacancies and thereby definitively determine which party would have the majority, some state House Republicans surprisingly voted with the Democrats to elect an “independent” Democrat as speaker.
However, subsequent disagreement over the House rules has stalled action on proposed legislation.
At the national level, the Republicans fell short of expectations in 2022, but they did gain majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives by winning 222 seats to the Democrats’ 213.
Although that would normally have assured the election of the Republican leader as speaker, it took Congressman Kevin McCarthy 15 ballots until he finally overcame GOP factionalism and secured enough votes to win. A key to McCarthy’s ultimate victory was his agreement to changes in the House rules.
Central to adopting rules for the state House or the U.S. House is deciding how to divide power among the speaker, the committee chairs and the other members. To the frustration of a growing number of rank-and-file legislators and good government groups, the trend at both the state and federal levels has been to increase power at the top.
However, reversing that trend is no guarantee of better public policy.
The current members of the Pennsylvania House and the U.S. House won election last November in districts redrawn to reflect population changes between the 2010 census and the 2020 census.
Fortunately, outright partisan gerrymandering was not as widespread after the 2020 census as it had been 10 years earlier.
As a result, Republican candidates in 2022 were able to win 51% of the seats in the U.S. House by winning 51% of the two-party popular vote for U.S. representative across the country. Similarly, Pennsylvania Democrats’ November success in capturing 102 seats in the state House and nine of the 17 seats in the state’s U.S. House delegation was in line with the Democrats’ narrow win in the statewide race for the U.S. Senate and their landslide victory in the statewide race for governor.
Unfortunately, the new maps produced too many U.S. House districts in which the candidate from the minority party has no chance. Consequently, only 23 House candidates won districts in 2022 that the other party’s presidential candidate had carried two years earlier.
In contrast, 83 candidates won in U.S. House districts in 2008 that were also carried by the other party’s presidential candidate
When districts are lop-sided in favor of one party or the other, the real election occurs in the primary. Because of relatively low turnout, primary election voters tend to be the most hardline conservative Republicans and the most hardline progressive Democrats.
Therefore, to avoid defeat in the next primary, state and federal legislators who are elected from one-sided districts have an incentive to please the extreme of their own party by resisting bipartisan compromise.
On the other hand, state and federal legislators who represent districts that are more closely balanced between the two parties have a different motivation.
Specifically, to give themselves a better chance to win the next general election, these members have an incentive to push their parties toward moderation.
As a real-world example, the Pennsylvania House Democratic caucus was more moderate than it would otherwise have been from 1983 through 1994 because the Democrats’ hold on the majority depended on the ability of centrist Democrats to win about a dozen seats in rural Republican areas every two years.
In order to gain the speakership, McCarthy agreed to appoint some of his party’s most extreme members to key committees and to give rank-and-filers more leverage over legislation.
Predictably, some of the most pro-Trump House Republicans are insisting on a controversial agenda that includes slashing aid to Ukraine, enacting a national sales tax, cutting Social Secu- rity and Medicare, and risk- ing default on our nation’s debt.
What happens next will likely depend on whether the 18 Republicans who represent districts Joe Biden carried in 2020 are willing and able to force their party closer to the political center.
In theory, empowering rank-and-file members is a good idea.
How those members use that power is the critical question.
William Lloyd of Somerset represented Somerset County in the state House of Representatives (1981-1998) and served as the state’s Small Business Advocate (November 2003-October 2011). He writes a monthly column for The Tribune-Democrat.
