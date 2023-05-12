William Lloyd

Pennsylvania should continue electing its appellate court judges.
It is true that most voters in Tuesday’s primary will know little about the candidates for the state Supreme, Superior and commonwealth courts.
It is also true that winning requires most candidates to rely on campaign contributions from lawyers, corporations, unions and other interest groups whose cases they may eventually have to decide.
Unfortunately, allowing the governor to appoint appellate judges, subject to state Senate confirmation, would not be a sure-fired improvement.
First, Pennsylvania’s constitution already provides for such an appointment process when there are judicial vacancies. However, two Democratic governors and a Republican-controlled state Senate have failed to fill current vacancies on each of the three appellate courts.
Second, a similar appointment process for selecting federal judges – nomination by the president, subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate – has been far from ideal.
For example, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016 with 11 months remaining in President Barack Obama’s term.
However, Republicans, who controlled the U.S. Senate at the time, refused to consider Obama’s nominee and insisted that the new president elected that November should be the one to fill the vacancy.
In contrast, when liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in 2020 with only four months left in President Donald Trump’s term, Senate Republicans pushed through a conservative replacement on the eve of the election.
Those GOP maneuvers opened the door for abortion restrictions that have gone too far for a majority of Americans.
Admittedly, federal judges appointed by Republican presidents did resist Trump’s repeated attempts to overturn the 2020 election. However, in too many other cases, federal judges have aligned their decisions with the politics of their appointing president by departing from longstanding precedent.
Critics of electing state appellate judges point to a Wisconsin election earlier this year in which the candidates and their supporters spent over $40 million to deter-mine whether liberals or conservatives would enjoy a 4-3 majority on that state’s highest court.
The Wisconsin election mattered to voters because of anticipated challenges to an 1849 state law banning abortion and to persistent gerrymandering that has enabled Republicans to hold about two-thirds of the seats in each house of the Wisconsin legislature, even though the parties usually divide about 50-50 statewide.
By widely proclaiming her support for abortion rights and criticizing legislative gerrymandering, the liberal who won in Wisconsin pushed the limits on what ethics rules allow judicial candidates to say.
However, making her philosophy clear on two high- profile political questions was not that different from Trump’s 2016 promise to appoint only pro-life justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In both instances, the voters had the opportunity to choose the judicial philosophy they preferred.
Pennsylvania’s judicial elections this year are not likely to rival Wisconsin’s in terms of voter interest or campaign spending. Democrats hold a 4-2 majority on our state’s Supreme Court and will still hold a 4-3 majority even if a Republican wins this November.
However, a 2023 Republican victory would make it easier for the GOP to seize control in a few years because three incumbent Democrats must face the voters in a 2025 retention election and one of those three will reach the mandatory retirement age in 2027.
Recent history proves that control of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is important.
After they won the governor’s office and a majority in each house of the legislature in 2010, the GOP gerrymandered Pennsylvania’s congressional districts to enable Republicans to win 72% of the seats in 2012, 2014, and 2016, even though their candidates collectively failed to win more than 55% of the total vote for the U.S. House of Representatives in any of those years.
Subsequently, after the Democrats gained control of the state Supreme Court, the justices responded to a voter challenge by redrawing the districts prior to the 2018 election, thereby leading to each party’s winning half of the seats in both 2018 and 2020.
In addition, the Democratic-controlled state Supreme Court selected the current congressional redistricting plan, under which Democrats won nine out of 17 seats in 2022.
Furthermore, state Supreme Court rulings applied the mail-in voting law in ways that, on balance, probably benefitted Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.
Whether Pennsylvania elects or appoints its appel-late court judges, politics will be involved. The question is whose politics should control.
Giving voters the final say over the philosophical direction of the appellate courts is preferable to allowing the politicians to decide.
