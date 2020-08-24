William C. Polacek

So often we hear about “these kids today” with a negative connotation.
We express concern about the future of our city, our state and our country. We worry that our children won’t be prepared to take the reins and lead the way.
After this summer, I am more confident than ever that our future is in good hands – thanks to young professionals and local universities in our region.
From June through August, JWF Industries hosted 10 local college students for a summer internship program. Despite obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we committed ourselves to continuing this educational opportunity and helping these students to succeed. Interns worked full-time in departments, including engineering, safety, quality, supply chain, accounting, marketing communications and computer science.
These young men and women – some early in their collegiate careers and most with no corporate experience – far exceeded the expectations set before them. These 10 individuals were selected from approximately 200 applicants and participated in a robust interview process.
This summer’s interns included:
• Mikayla Ball, University of Pittsburgh, accounting;
• Justin Bulas, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, safety engineering;
• Jake Driskel, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, mechanical engineering;
• Joe Duppstadt, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, computer science;
• Kady Lohr, Juniata College, information technology;
• Ryan Oldham, Indiana University of Pennsylvania, supply chain;
• Nick Peretin, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, mechanical engineering;
• Richard Phillips, Dayton University, quality engineering and processing;
• Easton Shetler, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, mechanical engineering;
• Julianna Wright, Mount Aloysius College, business/marketing.
Student interns at JWF Industries do not shuffle papers or do busy work – they participate in real-world, hands-on projects that are used by our company. They add value to our organization by solving problems, thinking critically, being creative and offering their insight.
Most importantly, they benefit by exploring their chosen professions more closely and being exposed to a corporate setting.
At the end of our internship program, each student gave a presentation to our executive team about their experience.
They provided information about their background, their internship expectations and the results of their experience.
I was so impressed with the sincerity of their presentations as they were happy to be challenged and empowered. They were confident, poised and articulate while presenting, and showed their sincerest appreciation for the opportunity they had been given.
As students graduate from high school, they often want to continue their educations at major universities out of the region or out of state. The perception is that bigger is better, and that large universities offer the key to success. However, this is not always true.
Many of our interns attend local colleges, and I was so impressed with how well they were prepared for working in our company alongside seasoned professionals. They referenced school projects, small class sizes and personal interaction with their professors – all of which have benefited them in obtaining a robust education with hands-on experience.
Our local colleges deserve praise as they provide the educational foundation for these students’ fields of study. They are teaching students real-world experiences and allowing them to be very well prepared to enter the workforce. Thank you to all of our local educators for creating opportunities for success.
There are great things happening in our community, and young professionals are our future. We hope these students consider us for their future employment, as they have demonstrated they would be exceptional employees for our organization.
As we work to attract and retain young talent in our local region, I strongly encourage other companies in a variety of industries and specialties to hire interns. We can expose these students to local career opportunities and showcase the best our communities have to offer.
Special thanks to our team at JWF Industries for coordinating this program and sharing their wealth of knowledge with these students, especially our education and advancement coordinator, Ed Bowser, who helped to organize this program.
We look forward to another great summer next year. Interested students can apply in coming months on our website at jwfi.com/careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.