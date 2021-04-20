Johnstown native Linda Sidor Willett has been named a 2020 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient for her career achievements and service by Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
The 1969 science education graduate is the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, which is the largest health insurance company in New Jersey.
Willett works with the company’s CEO and management team to develop strategy and drive business outcomes.
She’s also led a number of legal, public affairs and communications teams for the organization.
Willett holds undergraduate and graduate degrees to train teachers in the sciences. She has a master’s degree in science education from Duquesne University and a master’s degree in library and information science from Rutgers University.
Prior to attending law school, she served as a secondary education biology teacher.
Throughout the past 37 years, the university and alumni association have honored less than 400 of the 150,000 graduates with this award.
It is considered the highest honor provided to a former student and is presented to those who “have achieved distinction in their chosen fields or who have demonstrated loyal and active service to their alma mater,” a release from the school said.
Because the awards weren’t held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, recipients from 2020 and 2021 were recognized during a virtual ceremony on April 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.