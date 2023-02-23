JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The wife of a Johnstown homicide victim is in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after surrendering to state constables on Thursday.
Lexus Capri Simms, 26, turned herself in to constables at the office of District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
Simms is charged with hindering apprehension/concealing or destroying evidence and tampering with evidence.
She is accused of taking a cellphone from the scene of a Jan. 23 homicide.
Police continue searching for Michael Cogdell, 18, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with shooting and killing Marvin Price, 42. His body was found in a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Park Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.