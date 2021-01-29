The widow of Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Reese plans to seek the Republican Party nomination in the special election planned to fill the 59th Legislative District seat that has been vacant since her husband died on Jan. 2.
Angela Reese, from Mount Pleasant, announced her candidacy to represent the district that includes Somerset and Westmoreland counties on Friday.
The election is scheduled to take place on May 18.
“Ever since we were married, Mike and I approached everything in our lives as a family: whether in our jobs, as volunteers in the community or even just deciding the weekend plans, it has always been about family,” Reese said in a press release.
“Today – with my children and extended family 100% on my side – I am proud to run for this seat to continue the good work Mike has done for our community. The kids and I were very much a part of everything that Mike did, and we want to continue to serve and help everyone who calls our area home.”
Reese graduated from Shippensburg University with a bachelor’s in mathematics. She is the full-time business manager for St. Florian Church, where she is also involved with the Faith Formation and Youth Education programs.
She describes herself as pro-life and a supporter of the Second Amendment.
“Throughout my life I have committed to being an honest, ethical and hard-working person who can be trusted to stand up for what is right, and I believe that is what I am known as today,” Reese said.
“That same commitment is exactly what I will bring to the job of state representative. I will focus on making sure the children of our region have the same or better opportunities than we had growing up in western Pennsylvania; and I will carry on Mike’s fight to enable our small businesses to earn a living, for parents to be able to watch their kids participate in their school functions, for our families to have access to good paying jobs and to ensure the integrity of our election process in the commonwealth.”
Mike Reese died from an apparent brain aneurysm. He had tested positive for COVID-19 about a month earlier.
