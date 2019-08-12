Pennsylvania’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), is offering families a new way to shop for WIC food benefits using an electronic benefits transfer (eWIC) card.
WIC families in several counties, which includes Bedford and Somerset counties, will begin using this new tool in September.
WIC participants will save time at the checkout and can buy WIC foods in as many shopping trips as they need throughout the month, according to a statement released by Tapestry of Health WIC.
Participants may also have access to a new WICShopper Smart Phone App allowing them to scan a food’s bar code to determine if it is a WIC allowed food.
For more information about WIC, visit TapestryofHealth.org or pawic.com or call 717-761-7380 or 1-800-WIC-WINS. PA WIC is funded by the USDA.
