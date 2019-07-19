EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury spent nearly four hours Thursday evening deliberating the homicide case against a Johnstown man before they were dismissed for the night and advised to return Friday morning to continue considering a verdict.
The jury of seven men and five women heard closing arguments Thursday afternoon concerning the case against Larry Benefield Fason, 57, who is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the November 2017 death of 32-year-old Angela Lunn.
Fason’s attorney, Charles Hoebler, of Pittsburgh, said prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fason caused Lunn’s death or intended to kill her, both legal requirements for a first-degree murder conviction.
“He had no reason to hurt her,” Hoebler said. “Why would he do this? Why would he hurt her? Why would he kill her?”
Hoebler pointed out examples of what he says is reasonable doubt in surveillance video presented by police, testimony from more than a dozen of prosecutors’ witnesses and the alternative explanations for Lunn’s death, he says prosecutors omitted from trial.
Fason, Hoebler said, consistently told police that Lunn was injured when she showed up to his Messenger Street apartment in Hornerstown in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2017.
“The evidence backs that up,” he said.
Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan asked jurors to think about if that was true, why the clothing Lunn was found in had no blood on it.
“It’s ridiculous, it doesn’t add up,” she said. “There’s not much to believe from the statements (Fason) has given.”
On Thursday morning, Fason took the stand in his own defense and told the jury telling a Cambria County that Lunn was alive and speaking to him the last time he saw her near the bottom of the back stairs of his apartment.
Fason said Lunn had bruises on her face, was agitated and out of character when she arrived at his home in the early morning hours.
Fason said he eventually asked Lunn to leave his apartment after he said she dumped cigarette ashes on his floor, left rags he provided for her to clean the blood from her injuries on the floor and broke a pot he was growing marijuana plants in.
Fason said that’s when Lunn came at him, bit his finger and he pushed her off of him, which caused her to fall and hit her head in the hallway of his apartment.
“I didn’t mean to do that,” he said.
Fason testified that he walked Lunn down the stairs and that she fell backwards on the flight of stairs to the second-floor landing. Fason said Lunn stumbled again and eventually hit her head on a brick pillar near the bottom of the stairs that lead to Bell Alley.
Fason said he assisted Lunn to the nearby trash shelter and told her he would see her the next day.
“I thought she was OK,” he said. “I didn’t know she was hurt that bad. I thought she was going to walk home.”
The jury entered deliberations around 5:15 p.m. Just before 8 p.m., the jury asked President Judge Norman Krumenacker III to differentiate between the charges of first-degree murder and third-degree murder.
First-degree murder is a killing with specific intent to kill and conducted with malice, Krumenacker explained, while third-degree murder is a killing conducted with malice.
Jurors were dismissed around 9 p.m. and instructed to return to the Cambria County Courthouse to continue deliberations.
Callihan, along with assistant district attorneys Kevin Persio and Erin Dominick, have asked the jury to find Fason guilty of first-degree murder.
They’ve argued that Fason beat Lunn to death before disposing of clumps of her hair, bloody rags and clothing in a trash bin across Bell Alley. They’ve shown video of those actions, along with footage they say shows Fason dragging Lunn’s limp body down the stairs into Bell Alley and placing her in a nearby trash shelter.
Persio asked Fason why he told Johnstown police detectives three versions of events and a fourth version to the jury on Thursday.
Fason said he lied to police because he thought they’d presume him guilty as a black man in a case involving a white woman.
Fason testified that he was nervous, scared, in shock and distrustful of police when he was questioned and “didn’t want (police) to think I pushed (Lunn) down the stairs.”
On Thursday afternoon, prosecutors called a rebuttal witness, accident reconstructionist and biomechanical engineer Dr. Andrew Rentschler, who said Lunn’s injuries were inconsistent with a backwards, or forwards, fall down the stairs, whether she was pushed or not.
Hoebler questioned Rentschler about whether Lunn’s injuries would be possible from a fall down stairs into the corner brick pillar.
Rentscheler said that, while possible, that scenario would be very unlikely to cause the injuries Lunn had, and would likely cause more neck and spinal injuries Lunn did not experience, according to his review of her autopsy.
Hoebler also called several witnesses, including Fason’s daughter and girlfriend, who testified that they never saw Fason and Lunn argue before and that the two were never romantically involved.
Prosecutors, rested their case around 10 a.m. Thursday after testimony from state police forensic scientist Timothy Gavel.
Gavel testified that Lunn’s DNA was found on Fason’s fingernail clippings and her DNA was a match to blood collected from Fason’s boxer shorts, toes and the hallway walls of his apartment.
A tire iron found in Fason’s apartment was also tested for DNA evidence, but a mixture of four DNA profiles on the wrench end of that item resulted in inconclusive findings, Gavel said.
On Wednesday, the jury heard from Dr. Kevin Whaley, a forensic pathologist with ForensicDx in Windber, who testified that a fracture to Lunn’s skull would have impacted her brain stem and caused “instantaneous loss of consciousness.”
Whaley, who reviewed the autopsy performed on Lunn, said Lunn experienced multiple skull fractures and broken ribs that punctured one of her lungs and ruptured her spleen. Any of those injuries could be lethal, Whaley said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees also testified Wednesday afternoon, telling jurors the cause of Lunn’s death was multiple blunt force trauma injuries indicative of assault. Lees also ruled Lunn’s death a homicide.
On Wednesday morning, Johnstown police Detective Brad Christ told jurors about the three interviews he conducted with Fason.
During the first interview, Christ said Fason told him Lunn arrived injured at his Messenger Street apartment in the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2017.
In the first interview, Christ said Fason told him he tried to help Lunn and eventually walked her out the back door.
Less than two hours later, Christ said he interviewed Fason a second time. Christ said during that interview, Fason said Lunn attacked him when she entered his apartment that morning and he eventually pushed her before she fell and hit her head on a baseboard in the hallway.
Christ said Fason also reported in the second interview that he walked Lunn down the back steps of his apartment building, where he said she collapsed on the last step and he assisted her to the trash shelter next to the stairs.
In a third interview, Christ testified that he informed Fason about the extent of Lunn’s injuries, which would have prevented her from walking to his apartment or leaving on her own power.
Christ said Fason responded that he “snapped the (expletive) out.”
Also during the third interview, Christ said Fason told him he had a fight with Lunn when he would not give her money, but consistently said Lunn collapsed on the back stairs of his apartment building and was still able to speak to him when he placed her in the nearby trash shelter.
After opening arguments Tuesday morning, the jury spent approximately 30 minutes at Fason’s former apartment at 91 Messenger St.
Prosecutors notified Krumenacker last year that they would not seek the death penalty in Fason’s case.
