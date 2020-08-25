EBENSBURG – Five former employees of a Portage pizza shop testified in Cambria County court on Monday and Tuesday that their ex-boss sexually harassed them, and four of those women further alleged from the witness stand that he touched them inappropriately.
Craig James Mazzarese, 39, of Hollidaysburg, the former owner of Craig Mazz’s Pizza, is standing trial on charges of dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, indecent assault, strangulation, invasion of privacy, open lewdness, indecent exposure and harassment.
Mazzarese testified in his own defense on Tuesday. In response to questions from his attorney, David Raho, he acknowledged telling his employees to wear tight clothing – both for safety reasons and to get better tips, he explained.
“Sex sells,” he said at one point.
However, he denied making most of the other sexual comments the prosecution’s witnesses said he made, and he either denied or had benign explanations for the physical contact of which he’s accused.
Mazzarese was challenged on cross-examination by Senior Deputy Attorney General Evan Lowry II, who said his office is prosecuting the case because Mazzarese had catered events hosted by former Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan, creating a conflict of interest for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
Lowry indicated that he found it suspicious that Mazzarese’s testimony and that of his ex-employees coincided on almost every detail of their alleged encounters, except for the details that would make Mazzarese’s conduct criminal.
For example, the prosecutor said, Mazzarese and one of his former employees, a relative of Mazzarese’s ex-girlfriend, agreed that the ex-employee and a friend stopped by the restaurant on June 22, 2018, to take Mazzarese up on his standing offer to provide free pizza.
They agreed that Mazzarese summoned the ex-employee and her friend down to the restaurant basement office. They agreed that Mazzarese sent the friend upstairs to wait for the pizza, leaving Mazzarese and the ex-employee together in the basement. They even agreed that Mazzarese then showed the ex-employee images that were stored on his cellphone.
They disagreed, however, on the content of those images – the ex-employee testified that Mazzarese showed her nude photos of himself and her relative, while Mazzarese said that he showed her surveillance footage of another employee stealing money. The ex-employee further testified that Mazzarese then pulled her into his lap, then pulled up her shirt and grabbed her breasts; Mazzarese denied that that occurred.
The five former Craig Mazz’s Pizza employees who testified on Monday and Tuesday all worked at the restaurant between 2016 and 2018. All five accused Mazzarese of directing sexual comments at them during their employment there.
Four of the witnesses also accused Mazzarese of inappropriate physical contact, ranging from an accusation that he touched a delivery driver’s leg while they were sitting together in his truck to a claim that he pulled a waitress into his lap, pinned her arm behind her back and put his mouth on her breasts. The fifth witness abruptly quit her job after she walked into the basement office to bring Mazzarese food and found him lying on a couch, touching himself inappropriately, she testified.
Raho grilled some of the witnesses about the timing and other details of their allegations and about text messages and other electronic communications that seemed to indicate that they’d been on good terms with Mazzarese after the dates of the alleged inappropriate conduct, including asking him for free pizza and asking to list him as a reference for other job applications.
Lowry indicated in his opening statement on Monday that the outcome of the case is likely to come down to whether the jury finds his witnesses believable. He acknowledged that there is no DNA evidence against Mazzarese, but told jurors that the witnesses’ testimony, if it’s found credible, is sufficient proof to convict Mazzarese.
During his opening statement on Mazzarese’s behalf, Raho asked jurors to keep in mind several questions as they judged the credibility of the witnesses, including whether they could have reported Mazzarese’s alleged actions more promptly and whether they stayed in touch with Mazzarese after they left Craig Mazz’s Pizza.
He also alluded to an alleged connection between the witnesses and someone in Mazzarese’s life who would benefit if Mazzarese is convicted of the charges against him, but did not elaborate on that statement during Monday’s or Tuesday’s proceedings.
The trial is scheduled to continue on Wednesday. It’s being presided over by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
