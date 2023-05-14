TIRE HILL, Pa. – If you are a whitewater enthusiast, the Stonycreek Rendezvous is the place to be.
Sponsored by Benscreek Canoe Club, the event will be held Friday through Sunday at Greenhouse Park, Route 403, Tire Hill.
Now in its 32nd year, the three-day event is designed to showcase the whitewater opportunities available in the area to seasoned boaters and newcomers to the sport.
“The rendezvous is always a great time, with paddlers who come back year after year, and we’re hoping to also introduce the sport to locals who are interested but don’t know how to get started,” Podratsky said.
Admission is $10 for a weekend pass.
Each year, the Stonycreek Rendezvous attracts about 1,000 boaters and rafters to participate in one of the best whitewater rivers in the eastern United States, with rapids rated from Class I (beginner) to Class V (expert).
To ensure adequate water levels, the release valve at the Quemahoning Reservoir will be opened at 11 a.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
“We have people traveling anywhere from 12 and 14 states away to come paddle our rivers,” said Steve Podratsky, vice present of the Benscreek Canoe Club. “Fifty percent of the people who come to the rendezvous are traveling greater than 60 miles to attend, so we’re able to draw people to our area who otherwise would never be here.”
At 6:30 p.m. Friday, a Class II/III downriver sprint race will be held from Carpenter’s Park to Greenhouse Park. It consists of kayakers, open boaters and canoeists.
“This year, the Headwaters Racing Series is having a four-stage race and this is the fourth race of the series, so we expect a petty good turnout for the race,” Podratsky said.
Cost is $20 and includes a Stonycreek Rendezvous T-shirt.
Due to liability issues, if the Ferndale river gauge is five feet or more, the race will be canceled.
The annual freestyle rodeo will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the park.
Judging will be based on trick difficulty, variety and style in classes for beginners, intermediates and advanced.
“It’s free to the public for anyone who wants to come in and watch the rodeo,” Podratsky said. “The way we have the rocks positioned at the wave people can sit 15 feet away from these kayaks doing all these tricks. It’s a really cool way for people to watch the event up close.”
The rendezvous will wrap up Sunday, when boaters can take to the water for casual activities.
Trips through the Stonycreek canyon will be timed with the releases to ensure an optimal experience.
In addition, there will be vendors offering boating gear and demonstrations.
Food vendors also will be on hand, and Stone Bridge Brewing Co. will provide a specially brewed beer for the rendezvous.
There will be a silent auction, a gear raffle and basket raffle.
Musical entertainment will include Shiva Skydriver from 8 to 11 p.m. FridayMay 19, and Spinelli Brothers from 4 to 7 p.m. and The Plate Scrapers from 8 to 11 p.m. SaturdayMay 20. Tickets for bands are only $5.
Tent camping at Greenhouse Park will be available for $10 per person for the weekend.
Firewood will be available on site through the Boy Scouts for $3 per bundle.
Proceeds from the rendezvous will be used to pay for whitewater releases from the Quemahoning Reservoir.
For more information, visit www.stonycreekrendezvous.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.