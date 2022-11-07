JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Whiskey Myers, with special guests Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls, will perform Feb. 25 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
The southern rock/country band has played more than 3,000 live shows since their emergence in 2007.
They have released six albums.
The venue presale will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday with code “WM2023” at www.ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the arena box office.
Information: 814-536-5156.
