JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kaese Dillman traveled from Berkley Springs, West Virginia, on Saturday to hear Southern rock and country band Whiskey Myers play at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
It was his fourth time seeing the group live and he was just as excited as the first time.
"They've got their own original sound," Dillman said as why he enjoys their music. "There's no one like them."
Dillman was one of more than 3,800 people that came in to see the concert Whiskey Myers headlined with guest bands Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls.
The West Virginia resident said the opening bands were incredible.
Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena, said he spoke to visitors from as close as Kittanning and as far away as Annapolis, Maryland.
He noted that the War Memorial serving as an ambassador for the city is fantastic and the vibe of the evening was really positive.
"It's a very exciting environment," Mearns said.
Saturday's crowd was sold out of available tickets with fans packed in the concourse and arena from the moment the doors opened.
All of the attendees were dressed to the nines with many sporting cowboy hats.
The Weathered Souls, a rock band that blends classic and heavier sounds from Texas,opened the show to resounding applause and Rival Sons, a rock band from California, followed with a set of driving rock tunes that prepared the crowd for Whiskey Myers, who took the stage to an excited crowd.
As the headliner started, many members of the crowd took to their feet and others made their way closer to the stage.
"We love Whiskey Myers," Jennifer Berkey said.
The Boswell resident attended the concert with her friend and relative, Jamie Berkey.
"I think it's really amazing to bring an artist like them here," Jamie Berkey said.
The pair added that what they like about the band's music is that it's similar to a country crossover with rock n' roll.
Jennifer Berkey said her favorite song is "Heart of Stone."
Mary Hood, Katie Draham, Luke Brambley and Morgan Harr came as a group to the venue from Everett, Bedford County.
For Brambley, Saturday's event was his first concert.
"I'm having a good time so far," Brambley said.
Saturday's event was the most recent in a string of concerts at the War Memorial that's netted a huge turnout.
On Feb. 10, Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate entertained locals and visitors alike. In December, hip-hop artist Nelly performed for a sold-out arena.
Mearns said he and the others at the War Memorial are trying to develop a name for both the venue and the city as a place to attend great musical events.
He added that in the past few months, they've been fielding more calls from promoters looking to book their acts in Johnstown. The arena's group is doing their best to listen to the community and give them performances they want to see.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.