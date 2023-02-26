JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kaese Dillman traveled to Johnstown from Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, on Saturday to hear Southern rock and country band Whiskey Myers play at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
It was his fourth time seeing the group live, and he was just as excited as the first time.
“They’ve got their own original sound,” Dillman said. “There’s no one like them.”
Dillman was one of more than 3,800 people who came to see the concert Whiskey Myers headlined with guest bands Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls. He said the opening bands were incredible, too.
Chad Mearns, marketing and box office manager at 1st Summit Arena, said he spoke to visitors from as close as Kittanning and as far away as Annapolis, Maryland. He said that the War Memorial serving as an ambassador for the city is fantastic and that the vibe of the evening was really positive.
“It’s a very exciting environment,” Mearns said.
Saturday’s show was sold out, with fans packed into the concourse and the arena from the moment the doors opened. Attendees were dressed to the nines, with many sporting cowboy hats.
The Weathered Souls, a Texas rock band that blends classic and heavier sounds, opened the show to resounding applause, and Rival Sons, a rock band from California, followed with a set of driving tunes that prepared the audience for Whiskey Myers, who took the stage to an excited crowd.
As the headliner started, many members of the crowd took to their feet and others made their way closer to the stage.
“We love Whiskey Myers,” said Jennifer Berkey, of Boswell, who attended the concert with her friend and relative, Jamie Berkey.
“I think it’s really amazing to bring an artist like them here,” Jamie Berkey said.
The pair added that what they like about the band’s music is that it’s similar to a country crossover with rock ‘n’ roll. Jennifer Berkey said her favorite song is “Heart of Stone.”
Mary Hood, Katie Draham, Luke Brambley and Morgan Harr came as a group to the venue from Everett, Bedford County. For Brambley, Saturday’s event was his first concert.
“I’m having a good time so far,” Brambley said.
Saturday’s event was the most recent in a string of concerts at the War Memorial that have netted huge turnouts. On Feb. 10, Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate entertained locals and visitors alike. In December, hip-hop artist Nelly performed for a sold-out arena.
Mearns said War Memorial leaders are trying to develop a name for both the venue and the city as a place to attend great musical events.
He added that, in the past few months, they’ve fielded more calls from promoters looking to book their acts in Johnstown. Arena leaders are doing their best to listen to the community and give them performances they want to see, he said.
