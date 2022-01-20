JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even as the region, state and nation deal with the recent COVID-19 surge, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials are asking people to still be cognizant of risks associated with the flu.
There have been 28,475 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in the commonwealth this season, including 438 in Cambria County, as of Tuesday.
The DOH encourages getting a flu vaccine that can be administrated via injection for individuals six months or older or via injection or nasal spray for anyone two or older.
“It is not too late to get your flu vaccine if you have not already done so,” Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said in a released statement. “We know that people who get the flu after being vaccinated have less severe symptoms and are not sick for as long as those who do not get vaccinated.
"We also know that the COVID-19 vaccines do not protect you from getting the flu. So, while we have been encouraging everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines, you still also need to get your flu vaccine.”
Health officials reported 17,457 new statewide cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The number of regional cases remained steady.
There were 1,547 added in the area of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre counties. That was up only slightly from the previous day, when 1,534 were recorded.
Thirty-nine deaths were added in the eight counties, including three apiece in Cambria and Somerset, along with four in Bedford.
There have been 216,201 cases and 3,909 deaths in the region, since the start of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.