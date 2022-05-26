JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A wash and tune wheelchair clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. June 17 at Hiram G. Andrews Center, 727 Goucher St., Johnstown.
Volunteers from the physical therapy and occupational therapy programs at St. Francis University will help wheelchair users transfer from their chairs during the cleaning process and offer a wellness screens.
Laurel Medical Solutions personnel will be on site to wash and perform minor repairs and to evaluate potential problems with the wheelchairs.
The clinic is a collective effort by the South Central Pennsylvania Chapter of United Spinal Association, Laurel Medical Solutions and CamTran.
Information: ndavis@francis.edu or jnagle@francis.edu.
