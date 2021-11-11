JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The longtime business connection between Pasquerilla Enterprises L.P. and the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown will soon come to an end.
Pasquerilla Enterprises informed Johnstown officials on Tuesday that it plans to terminate the facility management agreement between its subsidiary, Crown Conventions Center Company, and the municipality, effective Feb. 28, 2022.
Crown has operated the city-owned convention center since it opened in May 2003 after being awarded the contract the previous year.
Pasquerilla Enterprises recently sold the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown at auction, meaning hotel employees will no longer be available to work at the convention center after the deal officially closes.
“Since the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown is changing ownership, Crown Conventions Center Company has limited access to hire and pay that staff to service the events at the Pasquerilla Conference Center,” Mark Pasquerilla, chairman and CEO of Pasquerilla Enterprises, said in a released statement.
The original lease, which included multiple renewable terms, was set to expire on Jan. 31, 2024. Crown Conventions Center Company had the right to terminate the agreement after a certain amount of financial losses were incurred, a total that was reached years ago. Crown also provided the required 90-day notice to terminate.
City officials will now begin a search for a new group to operate the center, located at 301 Napoleon St. in downtown Johnstown.
Interim City Manager Daniel Penatzer said the city will write a request for proposal after receiving input from multiple management companies about what should be included. A seamless transition between operators “may or may not be able to happen,” according to Penatzer.
But Penatzer feels a new operator other than the city is definitely needed.
“The city doesn’t really have the resources to run it for any period of time,” Penatzer said.
“It’s one of the things I’m sure even Crown was running into – not just the expense of running it, but finding the people. It’s something that if you’re going to run a conference center, it has to be done right, and we’re not in the business of hospitality. We just wouldn’t begin to have the resources to do it.”
Crown has informed organizations with future bookings about the termination of the contract.
Mike Barletta, president of Crown American Associates, a sister company of Crown Conventions Center Company, described the conference center as a “community asset.”
He added that Crown “will assist the city in any way to help them contract with a new management company.”
Upgrades also need to be made at the center.
“There’s some work that needs done at the building,” Penatzer said. “We’ll address that in next year’s budget. I would expect that work will probably be done here even in the coming months.
“The biggest of which is the HVAC system. That building is served by the (1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County) War Memorial. That system needs to be replaced. The county plans on doing that. But the preference of both is that they be separated. We were already planning on that.
“The building needs brought up to date – carpeting, the painting, the AV system, some smaller things. The budget for that project was $400,000 next year; $250,000 of that is the HVAC system.”
