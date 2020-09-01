Bill Davidson soon hopes to drop the label “yet unnamed” Prospect League team.
Davidson, an owner and president of Johnstown Family Entertainment, was part of a Tuesday ceremony to introduce Johnstown’s new franchise in the now 14-team, wooden bat college baseball Prospect League.
“Beginning today we are announcing a name-the-team contest,” Davidson said. “We have not chosen a name for the team. We have not chosen a logo. We have not chosen the colors. It is wide open.
“Everybody that participates will get a complimentary ticket to a game next summer.”
Davidson said fans may enter the contest online at johnstownpabaseball.com.
“Over the next couple of weeks, we’re going to take input from the community on what the name of the team should be,” Davidson said. “Then, we’ll narrow that down to four or five finalists and have the community vote again. It truly is going to be driven by community input. That starts now.”
Davidson said the contest probably will conclude in October.
“Eventually we release all the names people submitted and you will see some pretty interesting ones,” Davidson said.
Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien said the right nickname and logo combination could help generate much-needed merchandising revenue.
“A franchise in Mobile, Alabama, recently moved to Madison, Alabama, and they built a new $50 or $60 million ballpark,” Bastien said, referring to the Los Angeles Angels’ Class AA Southern League affiliate. “They didn’t get to play this year in their first year because of the virus.
“In the Southern League they ran a name-the-team contest,” he continued. “They now are the Rocket City Trash Pandas, which is a Southern colloquialism for raccoons. They sold $3 million in merchandise before they even played a game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.