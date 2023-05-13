LORETTO, Pa. – The Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, St. Francis University president, called upon this year’s graduates to “be that someone who gives prophetic witness” and “examples of St. Francis of Assisi in the modern world” during the school’s afternoon commencement ceremony on Saturday.
He encouraged them to not leave their faith at home, but rather to use it in their lives and work.
“Our society is in need of healthcare professionals who are pro-life, business people and educators who are moral and will conduct themselves ethically, scientists who acknowledge God as the creator and artists who will use their creative talents to reflect the beauty of God,” Van Tassell told the students gathered at DeGol Arena inside the Maurice Stokes Athletics Center.
The afternoon ceremony, the second of two held on the day, included the bestowing of an honorary doctor of humane letters upon state Sen. Judy Ward (R-Blair County).
“I believe that God has a plan for each and every one of us – the career that you choose, who you marry, the people that come in and out of your life,” Ward said. “They’re not coincidences, but are part of a plan.”
Ward told the graduates that they have a “responsibility to utilize your talents, skills, intellect and the expertise to strengthen the foundations of our society.”
She also encouraged them to think about their long-term futures.
“On this day, when you celebrate the fulfillment of your academic goals, it’s not premature to ask what your legacy will be,” Ward said. “Think about it. What will your legacy be?”
Ward encouraged the graduates to “give your very best effort in everything you do as a professional, as a citizen, as a family member” because then “regret will be a distant stranger.”
