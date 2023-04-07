Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
NICKTOWN, Pa. – On a rainy spring afternoon, Scott Farabaugh, with his boots covered in mud, walked across the farmland in Nicktown that he has owned since the 1990s.
Along the way, he recalled a decision made years ago to change his approach to growing crops and operating his business.
Farabaugh used to follow the traditional model of selling produce either wholesale or retail.
But then, in 2007, he started considering converting Blue Goose Farm into a community-supported agriculture project (CSA) in which customers buy subscriptions in advance and then receive boxes of produce every week during the harvest period.
Coincidentally, around the same time, a customer at a Johnstown farmers’ market asked him about starting a CSA.
“We were thinking about it, and this customer at the farmers’ market made me think, ‘All right, yeah, here’s what we’re going to do,’ ” Farabaugh said. “We put a sign up at the farmers’ market that said, ‘Next year’ – it seems so long ago ... – ‘we’re starting a CSA. If you’re interested, give us your number and address.’ That’s how we started it.”
One hundred people or so joined the first year, in 2008.
More than 200 customers annually sign up these days, with a peak of almost 400 during the pandemic year – when people were cooking more at home and getting a better understanding of where their food comes from due, in part, to supply-chain issues.
Farabaugh still does some wholesale and retail selling.
But the CSA is his main focus. Farabaugh called it a “bird-in-hand” model that brings in revenue during the early part of a year, while also giving him a good idea of how much he needs to grow.
Customers will get a box of vegetables every week for 16 weeks beginning in June. The cost is $350. Half-shares in which a person receives an order every other week – for a total of eight – are also available for $175.
There are 17 different pick-up sites from which participants can choose. Deliveries are on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.
“They want to buy local, and we give it in a convenient way,” Farabaugh said.
He grows about two dozen different crops every year, including lettuce, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, peas, garlic scapes, bok choy, butternut squash, potatoes, onions and radishes.
Blue Goose Farm mixes tradition with new approaches to growing, distributing and marketing the CSA’s produce, including providing updates and recipes at bluegoosefarmnicktown.locallinesites.com.
Farabaugh, his wife and seven children have all played roles throughout the years.
“All my kids help a lot,” Farabaugh said. “They help with pack days, the picking. There’s always weeds to pull.”
And there are a lot of weeds, since Farabaugh does not spray his crops.
“That may be the biggest thing that we do that separates us from conventional (farming),” Farabaugh said.
He explained his approach to growing: “I’m not organic, but we’re as least invasive as we possibly can be with that.”
Farabaugh’s thoughts about planting techniques have also evolved.
“I grew up on a big farm,” he said. “I just kept thinking of long rows. You had to have lettuce in long rows. … I couldn’t get it out of my mind until about four years ago.”
Nowadays, Farabaugh uses landscape fabric and high tents that provide protection from crop diseases, insects and weather conditions that could harm the vegetables.
“We’re getting back to growing,” he said. “We’ve got better systems. We do the landscape fabric now instead of long rows.”
Farabaugh said he wishes he had started growing in high tents years ago.
“The high tents have really changed everything for us. … Everything grows wonderful in the high tents,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.