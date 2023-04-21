Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
EBENSBURG, Pa. – Mid Mandichak never started out with the intention of creating a business.
She just wanted to make chocolate candies as a way to bring in extra income for her family.
Now, after 43 years of candy-making and recently celebrating 35 years as owner of Mid’s Candy, 3135 New Germany Road in the Ebensburg Mini Mall, Mandichak can look back and see how far she’s come from those early days of working out of her Ebensburg home.
“Never in a million years did I think I’d be where I am today,” she said. “We started from the ground up and have gone through the growing pains. I was told that if you open a small business and make it five years, you’re doing good, and we’ve been able to bring the business this far.”
It all started in 1979, With the help of her next-door neighbor, Mandichak began making candy for the holidays.
At first, the pair had no idea what they were doing, she said.
“We didn’t know that chocolate needed to be tempered, so everything we made was turning white,” Mandichak said.
When the neighbor decided she no longer wanted to make the candy, Mandichak bought her out and took on the task by herself.
“I only made candy two months before Christmas and Easter, and that’s all I was doing,” she said.
But the demand from customers and the lack of storage space led to expanding to a storefront in the mini mall, and Mid’s Candy opened on Feb. 6, 1988.
The shop underwent expansions in 2000, 2014 and 2019 to accommodate the growing business.
“We have four sections in the mini mall,” Mandichak said.
She said the shop features more than 50 varieties of handcrafted candy, with the most popular being the peanut butter melties.
“They are the most popular for people buying one box of one thing,” Mandichak said.
“People also love our cordial cherries, and we sell a lot of assortments. Our one-pound box holds 24 pieces and they’re all different – so nuts, raisins, coconut, peanut butter, caramel and marshmallow – and it’s a nice gift to give.”
She said they use Peter’s Chocolate Ultra – 90% of it being milk chocolate and 10% dark chocolate – and go through an estimated 25 tons a year.
“The coloring isn’t dark – a lot of milk chocolates are darker – and it’s creamy and has a great texture,” she said.
“We’ve tested other chocolate, and sometimes it’s not as smooth as the Peter’s and the texture and creaminess isn’t there.”
The candy is made in the basement chocolate factory, where employees hand-make the chocolate confections.
The addition of two enrober machines – one for milk chocolate and another for dark chocolate – has allowed for quicker coating and cooling of candy.
Mid’s Candy also offers gift tins, baskets and seasonal gifts, including a large selection of Melissa & Doug toys.
“We’ll do a four-piece box of candy and put something on it for Christmas or Easter and all the other little holidays, so you get a box of candy and something to keep,” Mandichak said.
“People always say they can come in here and find something that will fit their needs.”
Candy has been shipped all over the country, as well as internationally to the United Kingdom and South America.
A notable order included sending 450 chocolate eggs for United States soldiers stationed in Iraq.
“We packed them with ice packs and we shipped them out,” Mandichak said.
“A couple of the guys said the best thing about being over there was getting an Easter egg from home. That was pretty cool.”
Mid’s Candy employs 23 full- and part-time workers.
“One of the most important things about my business getting this far are the people who I’ve had work for me,” Mandichak said.
“Over the years, I’ve had the best employees and I’ve been so blessed. They have gotten me to where I am.”
Amy Weston, Mandichak’s daughter and store manager, has been involved with the business for 10 years.
“I grew up with this. My mom’s been making candy since I was 2, and I was 10 when she opened the store,” the Tyrone, Blair County, resident said.
“I don’t want this to be sold or go to someone else. The goal is I’ll take it over because I want to see it continue.”
Weston said she’s proud of what her mother has accomplished as a small business owner.
“We butt heads sometimes, but I think that happens when you work for somebody who is family,” she said.
“It’s give-and-take, and I’ve learned from her. She wants to produce a good product and keep it consistent, and that’s why people keep coming back.”
For more information, call 814-472-6546 or visit www.midscandy.com or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidsCandyEbensburg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.