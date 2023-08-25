Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
SIDMAN, Pa. – Tucked back along the South Fork of the Little Conemaugh River, a manufacturing and distribution operation has been a doorway to success for 70 years.
MMI Door opened in 1953 outside Windber. The Sterling Heights, Michigan, parent company was purchased by JELD-WEN in 2017. Operations moved to the 172 Plummer Road, Sidman, location in 2003.
“JELD-WEN is the world’s largest door and window manufacturer,” MMI Operations Director Ethan Kabler said at the plant. “With 18,000 employees worldwide, it’s the dominant name.”
Founded in 1960, JELD-WEN has manufacturing, distribution and showroom locations across the United States and in more than 16 countries in North America and Europe.
It is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Sidman facility serves as both an MMI assembly plant and a distribution center, shipping products to eight states.
Customers include everything from big box stores, including Lowe’s and Home Depot, to locally owned building supply stores, including the Long Barn II in Sidman and Moxham Lumber, Kabler said.
Kabler also oversees operations at MMI plants in Mount Sterling, Michigan, and Cincinnati, Ohio.
There are about 115 employees at the local plant, including 85 hourly workers and 30 staff members in sales, office and management positions.
Each day starts at 7 a.m., with the first shift assembling doors from components manufactured at JELD-WEN’s other facilities across the country. Products include exterior and interior doors, commercial doors, patio doors and special doors used in hospitals. Crews even paint and stain some doors.
Since they are sold as prehung doors, they are attached to frames for easy installation during construction or remodeling work.
At 1:30 p.m., the second shift arrives to load trucks and ship about 800 finished products a day to customers.
A quick turnaround time from receiving an order to delivering the product is one of MMI’s hallmarks, Kabler said. The climate-controlled painting and staining operation brings added value that many customers want.
Kabler said the workforce situation is challenging, but MMI has continued to retain and recruit workers.
“We haven’t had a lot of problems,” he said. “We get a lot of employees from local (construction) contractors.”
The experienced workers are attracted to MMI’s regular shifts and climate-controlled indoor environment with air conditioning.
“There is a good work-life balance,” Kabler said.
With its roots in the region, MMI is “deeply involved in the community,” Kabler said.
It is a major sponsor of both the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team and the Mill Rats baseball team.
The Cambria County Backpack Project is another important sponsorship, with MMI employees also donating their time to the project.
Headquartered at The Learning Lamp on Bedford Street, the Backpack Project distributes three meals every weekend to about 550 at-need children from 10 Cambria County school districts. The program operates 12 months a year.
