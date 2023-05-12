Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
SOMERSET – Dump trucks run on diesel fuel for now, but J&J Truck Bodies and Trailers is working with an equipment manufacturer on what could be the nation’s first electric dump truck, company President Emily Riggs Korns said.
“We are rolling out our first electric dump truck at the end of the year,” she said. “We are working on it with an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).”
Headquartered at 10558 Somerset Pike, J&J employees build vocational truck hauling bodies and trailers, which they mount on the backs of OEM-provided chassis, or the front ends of trucks that include the engine.
The fact that an OEM called on J&J to help innovate a new generation of dump trucks is a testament to J&J’s quality, Korns said.
The company works with several OEMs on a regular basis for its usual line of trucks. Korns said it was too early to disclose the name of the OEM working on the electric truck.
“We’ve shown ourselves to be a good partner, that we build a good product,” she said. “They called us for the electric prototype, which feels really, really good.”
Korns is president of Somerset Welding & Steel, but the company does business as J&J, a name that has remained from the original business owners – J. Hemminger and J. Fisher.
Korns’ grandfather, Sidney Riggs, purchased J&J in 1972 and it became part of Somerset Welding & Steel, a subsidiary of Riggs Industries.
Riggs Industries, founded in 1957, includes six subsidiaries dealing in construction. Another company in the Riggs family is Somerset Steel Erection, which specializes in fabrication and erection of structural steel as well as metal plate for industrial, commercial and institutional projects.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce President Ron Aldom said J&J Truck Bodies and all of the Riggs Industries subsidiaries are shining examples of the high level of manufacturing in the county.
“The quality of products also reflects the craftsmanship and skills of the workforce in Somerset County,” he said. “The fact that their products are shipped locally, nationally and internationally shows a lot about the quality of that work.”
J&J’s customers for heavy-duty vocational trucks are nationwide, in the private commercial sector and state governmental agencies including PennDOT, Korns said.
This spring, the company debuted its lightest and strongest dump truck to date, Korns said. At a trade show this spring in Kentucky, J&J showcased a new model of its truck bodies with a 10% weight reduction to optimize fuel efficiency. Korns said it was J&J’s engineering department’s success.
J&J employs welders, outfitters, engineers and office employees handling the operations side of the business.
“People are what makes this business work,” Korns said.
Korns said the most rewarding part of her job is seeing pieces of metal become a truck body, and seeing a J&J truck on the highway or at a worksite as it hauls stone, topsoil or construction debris.
“We are part of American infrastructure,” she said. “If we don’t do our jobs, people who make American infrastructure can’t do theirs.”
Her father, Bill Riggs, passed away in 2020. He served as the president of Somerset Welding and Steel and was co-owner of Riggs Industries with his brother, Dan. In his lifelong tenure at Somerset Welding and Steel, Bill was proud to make J&J a globally recognized truck body brand.
“We are known for quality and being a good place to work,” Korns said. “In the next 60 years, if we are still known as that, that’s all the legacy I need.”
Craig Eckenrode, J&J vice president of operations, has been with the company for 39 years. Currently, he is working on streamlining operations to increase output, he said.
The company is streamlining production and working to increase efficiency by reorganizing the floor plan of the 65,000-square-foot campus as well as adding new technology and investing in workforce development.
The company produces 60 trucks per year, as well as additional bodies that customers order without the chassis.
Eckenrode said he foresees increasing the company’s capability to 180 trucks per year.
J&J invested in a robotic welder in 2018.
“It’s made a significant, positive change in how we are able to increase output of bodies,” he said.
Through a computer program, the robot welds beams first fitted by hand.
“As technology becomes available, it makes sense for business to incorporate it,” he said.
Across all of its subsidiaries, Riggs Industries generates $100 million in annual revenue, and employs 350 people on a $28 million annual payroll.
Riggs Industries’ leadership includes Dan Yunetz, president and chief financial officer of the company, and a team of Riggs cousins – Aaron Riggs, president of Riggs Construction Group; Dan Riggs, chief operating officer of Riggs Construction Group; and Korns, president of Somerset Welding and Steel (J&J).
“As the third generation, we are trying to make sure we have a thriving business to pass on,” Korns said.
