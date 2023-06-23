Editor’s note: What We Make and Evolving Enterprise, a bi-weekly series, will spotlight innovative and dynamic companies driving the local economy through manufacturing and distribution, technology development and education, all while connecting our region to the world.
LORETTO – The Vale Wood Farms logo says the Munster Township dairy business was established in 1933, but the Itle family has been farming there since 1841.
That’s when Swiss immigrant John Itel was deeded the property by the Rev. Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin, also known as Prince Gallitzin.
In addition to farming, Itel was a potter and came to Loretto to take advantage of the rich vein of clay that runs through the valley floor.
The farm has remained in the family since then, even as subsequent generations changed the spelling of the surname.
Itel’s grandson, Charles “C.A.” Itle, expanded the farm’s acreage and began selling milk in nearby Cresson. He named the business Vale Wood Farms in 1933. The name describes the farm’s location in the wooded Clearfield Creek valley.
Today, the 500-acre farm is celebrating its 90th year in the dairy business. It is owned and operated by about two dozen of C.A. Itle’s great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, his great-great-granddaughter, Carissa Itle Westrick said.
She is the Vale Wood’s director of business development.
In addition to milking the farm’s 250 cows, Vale Wood Dairy owners and 15 employees grow the crops to feed the cattle and process milk in its own plant to create cottage cheese, ice cream, yogurt, butter, buttermilk, sour cream and more.
Vale Wood offers the only home-delivery dairy service in Cambria County.
“We like to say we do it all from the moo to you,” Westrick said. “We deliver to homes, schools, restaurants, stores and businesses.”
The delivery area covers everything within about an hour’s drive from the farm, Westrick said, including all of the Johnstown and Altoona areas. It extends north to Bellefonte, Centre County, south to northern Somerset County, and west to Ligonier, Westmorelan County.
Because everything is done on the farm property, milk delivered to homes and milk sold in the Vale Wood Dairy’s store at 527 Valewood Lane, Loretto, is often “fresh from the farm yesterday,” the business brags on its website.
“You can’t buy it any fresher,” the website states.
Westrick said milking begins early on the farm, with fresh milk arriving in the processing plant by 7 a.m. It’s pasteurized, homogenized and turned into a variety of dairy products in time to go out for delivery the next morning.
The landmark farm hosts a Summertime Jubilee every June to honor its customers.
This year’s event was June 3, with music, children’s activities, hayrides, games, food and tours of John Itel’s log cabin homestead.
“It’s a whole day of family fun on the farm,” Westrick said.
For adults, there are pasture parties planned for July 7 and Aug. 4, with local breweries and wineries participating to create a dinner-on-the-farm atmosphere with live music.
No major expansions are planned, but ongoing investments may include a new roof or new piece of equipment.
“We work within our means to grow the business,” Westrick said.
Facing competition from bigger regional operations, the Itle family continues to look for ways to improve their products and procedures.
“Every family business struggles with profitability,” she said. “You seek out your best skill sets. We challenge ourselves every day to do things better.”
Technology has become an important part of the operation, from improving workflow and accounting to online ordering and calculating the best feed mix for the cows.
Penn State University’s Extension service helps farmers stay up-to-date with technology and monitor for potential health issues.
Vale Wood’s cows have ear tags with Fitbit-like chips that monitor their activity throughout the day. Westrick said cows eat about six and a half hours a day, so cows that aren’t active for that period may not be feeling well.
“Our story is still the same,” she said. “Our land, our cows and our customers: Delivering quality milk begins with healthy, happy cows back here on the farm.”
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
