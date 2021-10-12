JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Clients from the Peniel Residential Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center gave back to the community on Tuesday by painting the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company building.
“It gives them a chance to work on a service project and gives the fire company a chance to get some work done,” Peniel public relations director Durean Coleman said.
Six men participated in the project and began scraping old paint off the building on Cooper Avenue last week.
Coleman said the organization and fire department have a great relationship, and other clients have done work there before.
The idea and execution of this undertaking came from Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr., who is friends with Harold and Marion Spellman, the founding president and CEO of Peniel.
“Thank God they are around to step up and help us out,” Cernic said.
He stopped by the fire hall on Tuesday to talk to the men working there.
Cernic, a West Taylor Township supervisor for 18 years and former fire chief, said the building needed painted.
“I’m just happy to have them and their participation,” he said.
The addiction treatment center has been in operation for more than 40 years and in the Johnstown area, on the same road as the fire hall, for roughly 25 years.
Coleman noted that it’s important for the clients to get involved and give back.
When the idea to paint the building came up, he thought it was great because it allowed the clients to get out of the center for a bit.
“This is what recovery looks like for us,” Coleman said.
He added that the company considers a person recovered if they serve their community, can care for their families and become a contributing members of society.
One worker, Robert, considered it a “wonderful blessing to be able to lend a hand.”
Robert referred to his time at Peniel as a “blessing” to his life.
The men will be at the building for a few hours a day for the rest of the week to finish painting.
Coleman said recovery from addiction can be so much about talking through situations – and projects such as this are all about giving back, which is exactly what Peniel wants to instill in clients.
“I’ve been helped,” Robert said, “so, I’m giving back.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
