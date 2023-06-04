JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rosie and the Jammers played at the inaugural PolkaFest back in 1998.
Around the same time, members of The Garrett Tatano Band, who are all now between 24 and 27 years old, were just being born.
Even with the acts coming from different generations, they share a passion for polka music that was celebrated at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Saturday during the 25th PolkaFest, which is now sponsored by 1st Summit Bank.
“It means a lot to me,” said Rosie Sida, founder of Rosie and the Jammers, a Johnstown-based band. “I was at the beginning. We started at (Central Park), and it has blown up to what it is today. We have met so many people from throughout the country, all walks of life, and we’ve had lots of fun through the years.”
Looking to the future of the event that is put on by Visit Johnstown, Sida said, “It is great that we are keeping this going, and we’ll keep it going as long as we can.”
Her band has played at PolkaFest every year.
This was the first performance at the festival for The Garrett Tatano Band, although the group’s namesake previously made a guest appearance on stage.
“Once I started my own band, it was my dream that someday I wanted to be at this festival,” Tatano said.
Tatano’s interest in polka music dates back to his childhood.
“I grew up listening to polka music, started playing accordion when I was 7,” he said. “I was at polka dances dancing before I could even remember. Before I could even walk, I was on the dance floor. So, for me, it’s in my blood. The drummer and the bass player, their whole families are very into polka music. But our guitar player and our saxophone player, they were just friends that I just asked to come along and join on the journey with us. So, for me, it’s been generational.”
His band plays Cleveland-style Slovenian polka. Other bands performed Polish-style music over the three-day gathering that concluded on Sunday.
Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown's director of advertising and sales, said that mix of music has helped PolkaFest sustain its longevity.
“One of the things is we’re one of the only events that I know that does both Slovenian and Polish music,” Korenoski said. “You have a variety of people. It’s not just the one, a Slovenian event or a Polish event. It’s a combination. I always try to keep with the most up-to-date. This year, on Saturday, we had a lot of young bands that are following in their families’ footsteps.”
Organizers also work to bring in a variety of vendors, most of which sell traditional Eastern European foods.
This year’s dining options includes Babcia's Lunchbox, from East Palestine, Ohio, offering a menu with pierogis, haluski, kielbasa and pigs-in-the-blanket.
“People really enjoy the memory of it,” said Elisha Veon, owner of Babcia's Lunchbox. “A lot of our ethnic food is kind of interwoven with memory and interwoven with just the nostalgia of being with their grandparents and enjoying a different time. That’s why we make the type of food that we make because it is nostalgic, and it’s to honor the people that came before us.”
