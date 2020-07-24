Although the pandemic has hit revenue streams for a wide spectrum of businesses, it hasn’t much affected sponsorships for the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
The funding supplied by corporate sponsorships this year reflects 90% of last year’s level, the chairmen of the tournament’s sponsorship committee said.
In round numbers, sponsors provided $135,000 so that the tournament featuring 95 golfers could unfold this week – delayed by a month by COVID-19.
“We’ve been really blessed,” said sponsorship committee co-chairman Scott Becker. “Our sponsors realized how important the tournament is for the community. This has become an important event, bringing in the top amateurs from across the world into Johnstown. It’s the second-largest amateur event – second to the U.S. Amateur.”
The tournament has 15 sponsors.
For their investment in the tournament, sponsors including the Holiday Inn are also seeing some direct benefit.
Each year, many of the tournament’s golfers and their families stay at the Holiday Inn downtown, said Melissa Radovanic, Crown American Associates’ director of marketing and community relations.
“This year is no different than that,” Radovanic said. “We have players and families at the downtown property, and we are happy to host them again.”
The hotel reopened July 9 from a three-month closure due to the virus pandemic.
“We were happy to finally reopen two weeks ago,” Radovanic said. “So this group of golfers and other visitors who’ve come for outdoor recreation ... It’s nice to see the lights back on.”
Jim Hargreaves, who co-chairs the tournament’s sponsorship committee with Becker, said that while attendance has been restricted due to COVID-19 precautions, the tournament’s website garners hits from all over the world.
“We can only have so many people,” Hargreaves said. “It’s limited to members and family, but the players are grateful to be here.
“And with the number of hits from people worldwide on our website, it’s exposure for our sponsors.”
The tournament is one of the few sporting events that has not been canceled because of the coronavirus.
“People saw that it was important to sponsor it,” Hargreaves said. “It’s a great testament to the tournament and the sport of golf.”
