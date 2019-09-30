Wet bike ride

THOMAS[mdash] Sandra J., "Sandy", 72, Hastings, passed away September 30, 2019. Born February 11, 1947, in Hastings, the daughter of Richard and Edith (Williams) Wetherson. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Wetherson; and a granddaughter. Survived by son James Thomas, Jr., Has…
DIABLE[mdash] Rev. Dr. Kenneth M., 73, Williamsburg, formerly of Somerset, passed away unexpectedly, Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019 in rural Williamsburg. He was born in Johnstown, son of the late Kenneth Diable and Mary A. (Evanick) Diable-Machtley and father, Kenneth C. Machtley. On …
